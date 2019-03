Oh, Baby! 15-Pound Newborn Sets NY Hospital Record

The biggest baby on record at New York’s Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira was born this week to parents who thought they would never have a child of their own. Joy Buckley, from Corning, gave birth this week to her 15-pound miracle baby girl, Harper Buckley, after trying for about seven years. WETM’s Samantha Lantz reports.