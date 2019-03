Orange County Man Dies When Parachute Fails to Open

A 65-year-old Lake Forest man died when his parachute failed to open and he crashed in an empty field near the Perris Valley Airport, it was reported Monday.

Deputies found Robert Davies in the empty field at 2901 Goetz Road, south of the airport, about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Deputies treated Davies at the scene, where he was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told deputies Davies’ parachute did not open, according to The Press-Enterprise.