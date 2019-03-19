Superbloom Begins at Diamond Valley Lake, Near Hemet

Books that shared lessons from the natural world grew popular a few decades ago, with “a lesson from the sun” and “a lesson from a starfish” filling the shelves, as well as the minds and hearts of nature lovers.

And if we were to take some lessons from a California wildflower, it would be these: Slow down. Bloom in place. Don’t hurry. Don’t worry. And let other wildflowers have their space.

It’s solid advice in these wildflower-mad days, when so many of us are seeking a splendid moment among all of those gorgeous poppies and blue arroyo lupines carpeting various areas of Southern California.

Including, now, Diamond Valley Lake Marina, where “the largest superbloom in over a decade has finally arrived” as of the third week of March 2019.

The flowers include California poppies, yes, and blue arroyo lupines, Indian paintbrush, tidy tips sunflowers, and lots more.

Where to go, should you visit the Hemet-close location?

The Wildflower Trail, of course, which is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and costs three bucks to walk.

Oh yes, and parking is ten dollars per car.

The superbloom is a bit late, says a marina representative, but looking mighty swell, as is the lake itself, which is also nicely high, water-wise.

Which means, yep, you can incorporate fishing or boating into your wildflower-admiring outing.

An outing which probably should happen on a weekday, given the throngs of petal-seekers that recent weekends have seen in recent flower-laden locations.

Again, do take a lesson from a wildflower, as you plan your adventure: Bloom where you grow.

We’ll interpret that as “stick to the trail.”

Give room to other wildflowers is another wise tip. Which means this, of course: Allow other wildflower fans to enjoy the views and snap their pics, as you will, too.

And, above all, savor the fresh air and sunshine. Wildflowers do, and we humans can, too, especially along the Wildflower Trail as the last third of March 2019 begins.