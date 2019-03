Your Health Matters: Hybrid Suite at Eisenhower Health

We may not be the size of Los Angeles or San Francisco, but we do have advanced medical technology at our fingertips right here in the Coachella Valley.

A new hybrid suite at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage is changing and improving the way doctors perform surgical procedures. This hybrid suite is a cross between a typical O.R., that’s now combined with advanced x-ray technology, all in one room!