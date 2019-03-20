Krispy Kreme Opening Date Set Next Month in Rancho Mirage

It has been years of waiting for one of the “Hot” and “Now” red light to finally turn on in the desert indicting Krispy Kreme doughnuts are freshly out of the oven.

The first Krispy Kreme location in the Coachella Valley was announced two years ago and it quickly stayed on the radar of many locals who kept wondering, what is taking so long?

The vice president of the store’s parent company, Great Circle Family Foods, Wendy Glickman said locals will not have to wait much longer.

Glickman said, “We’ve been looking and looking for the perfect location and we found it and it took us a while to build but now we’re built and we’re super excited to be here.”

The Krispy Kreme will open inside the Monterey Marketplace shopping center, near Dinah Shore Drive and Monterey Avenue.

The is still some construction happening outside the location, workers still need to lay out pavement outside the parking spaces, but inside the store looks near ready.

About a dozen employees went through proper set up of the kitchen and cleaned leaving all work areas spotless.

Glickman said they are about a week away from whipping-up their first batch of doughnuts. She said, “We’ll be opening up with a lemon glaze which is a limited time offering, we’ll be having it here when it opens it’s really good. “

More than 40 locals will be hired to fill all of those orders of original glaze and the rest.

As for the big day, the store manager said, “Everybody in the Coachella Valley come visit us April 16, we’re excited to see you!”

The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a free dozen each month for a year, the store opens at 5:30 AM on April 16.