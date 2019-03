One Dead in SUV Rollover Crash In Coachella

One person was killed Wednesday in an SUV rollover crash in Coachella.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 10:54 a.m. to the solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Dillon Road and State Route 86, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

Around 11:50 a.m., officials warned of traffic buildup on Dillon Road, where the number one lane was closed.