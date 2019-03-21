Avenida Partners to Break Ground on New Active Adult Community in Palm Desert

Avenida Partners is pleased to announce they broke ground on Avenida Palm Desert on Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m. Avenida Palm Desert, when completed, will be a new, 55+ active lifestyle community of 161 apartment residences and an array of resort-inspired amenities.

“We are proud to be developing this highly anticipated community in Palm Desert,” said Robert May, Managing Partner of Avenida Partners. “We offer a refreshing approach to active adult living that is fit for the new generation of seniors.”

The two-story mid-century modern development includes one- and two- bedroom contemporary apartment homes ranging from 750 to 1,200 square feet. Rent starts at $1,950/month.

Active living will extend throughout the 14,000 square foot interior and 65,000 square foot exterior.

Amenities will include a wellness center (offering massages, facials, and a nail spa), fitness center, yoga/dance studio, creative arts studio, bistro, theater, large courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, firepit and lounge area, plus two additional courtyards for active living including a mindfulness garden walking path and a sculpture garden which will feature local artists.

Avenida Partners’ communities are known for their Five To Thrive Resident Enrichment Program, offering a healthy way of life that is grounded in longitudinal research by the Mayo Clinic. The program includes proven aspects for healthy aging including life activity, material security, physical and functional fitness, cognitive efficacy, and social resources, each of which will be offered at Avenida Palm Desert.

Apartment maintenance, scheduled transportation, continental breakfast (6 days a week) and concierge assistance are included in the monthly fee, and an array of a la carte services are available through the onsite concierge for an additional fee.

Investors of Avenida Palm Desert include Passco Companies, LLC, a nationally recognized real estate investment firm. Southern California based Snyder Langston will serve as general contractors of the project.

Located at 40445 Portola Ave in Palm Desert, the community is projected to open in Fall 2020.

To sign up for the interest list or for more information about Avenida Partners and Avenida Palm Desert, visit online avenidapalmdesert.com or call 442-227-2797.