City Under Super Bloom Siege Creates Rules

The super bloom of poppies in the City of Lake Elsinore is so large it can be seen from space.

“The mountains looks painted with orange, it’s great,” says Sydney Porter who was visiting the super bloom from West Hollywood.

“As a resident of more than 30 years, I grew up her and I can tell you that this natural worldwide phenomenon is it’s unlike anything that any of us have ever seen here before,” says Steve Manos, the mayor of Lake Elsinore during a news conference held to address issues that the bloom have created.

Just as large, the crowds descending on Walker Canyon to see it.

“It took us about 2 and a half hours just to get off the exit and park,” says Porter.

The tens of thousands of visitors are overwhelming the city, causing traffic jams for miles on the 15 freeway, worse people parking on the freeway to take pictures.

“The last few weeks have been unbearable for our residents and I know that first hand that city staff and law enforcement have struggled to manage this unexpected natural event, we could have never anticipated the crowds,” Manos.

The city is now trying to control the chaos, after being forced to shut down Walker Canyon access, it’s reopen but with rules, the city announced at the conference.

On weekends you can only visit the poppies by shuttle from the Lake Elsinore Outlets (Nichols Rd. exit) the Lake St. on/off ramps will be closed, and it will now cost twice the price to visit, $10 per person to take the shuttles that will run from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

“I definitely think it would be easier and I would still do it,” Porter.

There will be dozens of deputies, CHP officers and city staff paroling the area.

There are no pets or drones allowed, no picking or walking on the poppies. You must stay on the trails not just to preserve the poppies for future blooms.

For more information click: City of Lake Elsinore