Indio Woman Identified In Fatal Rollover Crash In Coachella

An Indio woman killed in an SUV rollover crash in Coachella was identified Thursday.

Anakaren Sanchez, 30, died around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Dillon Road and State Route 86, the Riverside County Coroner announced.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 10:54 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not confirm whether anyone else was injured in the crash, or what they believe caused the SUV rollover.