Road Damaged By Valentine’s Day Floods Finally Reopened

Cathedral Canyon Drive was reopened Thursday following its closure for more than two months due to winter flooding.

“Cathedral Canyon Drive at Whitewater River Wash has reopened to through traffic a little before 7 a.m. this morning,” Cathedral City Communications Manager Chris Parman said. “However, the road is reduced to one lane in each direction as you pass through the wash along with (enforcement) of slower speed limits for safety.”

Cathedral Canyon Drive at Whitewater Wash is situated in what normally is a dry riverbed, but February floods grew into a raging river that pummeled the road and caused an estimated $1.2 million in damages, Parman said. Floods on Cathedral Canyon Drive at the wash have been an ongoing problem for Cathedral City residents, prompting officials to seek constructive solutions over the past few years.

A new construction project for a 650-feet, four-lane bridge over the wash was announced in response to those efforts, Parman said. The bridge will include sidewalks and bike lanes in both directions.

Cathedral Canyon Drive is one of two main north-south arteries into Cathedral City.

The estimated cost of the bridge is $22 million, Parman said.

Parman said construction will be delayed until at least December because the project largely will be financed by the federal government, and the federal fiscal year begins in October.

Construction for the new bridge will take about a year, officials said.