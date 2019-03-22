Locals Say Goodbye to Starbucks at The River

One of the busiest stores at “The River at Rancho Mirage” served up it’s last latte today at noon. NBC Palm Springs spoke to the saddened Starbucks customers who say this is a big loss to the neighboring community.

Tim Esser and Rose Donnelly live in Rancho Mirage and have come to the Starbucks inside of The River for many years. In fact, Tim couldn’t help but smile while looking back on all of the fun times he, his friends, and his family have spent just outside of the coffee shop.

“Starbucks has been an anchor store, along with the theater for many many years. We’re just sad to see it going out of business and there’s no reason to because there are people here all the time.” Tim told NBC Palm Springs.

Other locals shared that same sentiment saying they felt “terrible because this Starbucks is very convenient and it has a beautiful setting and we can all sit outside.”

The also said they enjoyed coming over, getting iced lattes, and enjoying the beautiful weather.

Rode Donnelly said she was shocked to hear that this Starbucks was closing because, to her, it seems like a staple here in the valley.

“It was shocking coming in this morning, getting our usual breakfast and coffee and this is what’s going on. This is sad. This is really sad.”

Many people said they have made a lot of friends here. Some citing they have been coming since its inception, over 10 years ago. The baristas even gave loyal customers “thank you” cards, showing their appreciation for the continued loyalty through the years.

“So, we’ll all miss it. We’ll all miss it a lot.”

This Starbucks offered complimentary coffee until it closed its doors, for the last time, at noon.