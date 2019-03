Second Brush Fire Erupts in Mecca

A heavy vegetation fire has erupted near Lincoln Street and Avenue 70 in Mecca.

Fire crews responded the 1-2 acre fire after it was reported at 1:50pm.

This marks the second heavy brush fire in as many weeks. Firefighters were able to contain the 564 acre Lincoln Fire, which was just a couple blocks away.

