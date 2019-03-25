Highway 111 Partially Closed Due To Crash Involving Bicyclist

Highway 111 in Indian Wells was partially closed Monday as authorities investigate a collision between a minivan and a bicyclist.

The minivan reportedly hit the bicyclist just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook Street, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez said. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Vasquez was not able to release the bicyclist’s identity, but did confirm he is an adult male.

The unidentified driver of the minivan stayed on scene and was cooperative with deputies, Vasquez said. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in the collision.

The westbound lane from Province Way to Cook Street was expected to be closed for a few hours while authorities investigate.