Palm Springs DMV Field Office Closing for Renovations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting customers that the Palm Springs field office at 950 N. Farrell Drive will be closing for renovations beginning Friday, April 5, at 5 p.m.

The construction project consists of a number of major improvements, including replacing the parking lot, making ADA accessibility upgrades and creating a more efficient office layout. The field office is scheduled to reopen in September. The department is in the process of identifying temporary office space and coordinating community outreach events to help residents conduct DMV business during the closure.

The DMV reminds customers that online services may save them a trip to a field office. By visiting www.dmv.ca.gov, they can complete a change of address, request a driver record, schedule an appointment, and renew their driver license or vehicle registration online, if eligible.

Customers can visit the following field offices during the renovations:

Palm Desert 74-740 Technology Drive, 12 miles

Indio 44480 Jackson Street, 21 miles

Banning 1034 W. Ramsey Street, 25 miles

Customers can renew their vehicle registration and get their registration card and license plate sticker instantly at the Palm Desert office using the DMV Now Self-Service Terminal. The Palm Desert office also is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.