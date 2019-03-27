Search On For Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Juvenile From Coachella Home

An intruder forced his way into a Coachella home early Wednesday and attempted to kidnap a juvenile, the sheriff’s department reported.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the 53500 block of Cesar Chavez Street to investigate the abduction attempt. Few details were released, but authorities confirmed that the victim is safe.

The child’s name and age were not disclosed, nor did investigators release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping was asked to call (760) 863-8990.