The Plaza Theatre Restoration Plans with Palm Springs Councilman J.R. Roberts

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs opened in December of 1936.

Since then, the building has housed and premiered several movies, theatrical events and shows.

In 2014, the theatre closed its doors after The Fabulous Follies finished their final show.

City of Palm Springs Looks to Restore la Plaza Theatre, Schedules Fundraiser

At the beginning of the year, the city of Palm Springs held a community forum launching plans to restore the historic Plaza Theatre with the help of residents to the tune of $10 – $12 million.

NBC Palm Springs’ Gino LaMont sat down with councilmember J.R. Roberts about the city’s restoration efforts and a local high profile donor Suzanne Somers.