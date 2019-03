60-Year-Old Woman Rescued On Hiking Trail In Rancho Mirage

A 60-year-old woman with an unspecified medical emergency was rescued from a hiking trail in Rancho Mirage Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a report of a hiker in distress on the Bump and Grind Trail.

Around 11:30 a.m., a California Highway Patrol helicopter transported the woman, who was not identified, to a local hospital in moderate to serious condition, according to a fire department Twitter posting.