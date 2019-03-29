Police: Convict Cat Burglar Nabbed Atop An Indio Church

A serial felon who led police on a short pursuit chase after being seen on the roof of an Indio church was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, authorities said.

Lorenzo Jesus Valenzuela, 43, a convicted felon with several prior arrests for burglary, was detected about 3:30 a.m. atop The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Ministries in the 45000 block of Oasis Street, Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said.

Police officers alerted of the possible burglary arrived shortly after a call and attempted to persuade him to come down, Guitron said.

Valenzuela eventually scaled down from the first story, but tried to flee, leading to a short pursuit, after which he further resisted arrest before being taken into custody at about 3:45 a.m., Guitron said.

Guitron confirmed that Valenzuela did not get inside the church.

Valenzuela was booked at the Indio jail on $100,000 bail just after 6 a.m. on suspicion of resisting arrest, second-degree burglary and violation of probation, jail records show.

He is expected in court Tuesday.