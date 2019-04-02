El Centro Sector Border Patrol Seizes Meth Hidden in Dashboard

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m., when a 40-year-old man driving a dark grey Volkswagen Touareg approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered several packages hidden inside an aftermarket compartment in the dashboard of the vehicle. Agents determined that the substance was consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was 38.9 pounds, with an estimated value of $89,470.

The man, a Mexican citizen, the methamphetamine and vehicle were turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration.