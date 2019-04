NBCares: Boo 2 Bullying

It started from the heart. Many hearts. Some were bullies that grew up to become enlightened, and others were bullied but persevered and decided to help others.

Boo 2 Bullying was born from the desire to eradicate bullying across our Valley and beyond.

Founded in 2011, Boo 2 Bullying is all about helping young and old who suffer at the hands of bullies. It’s become an epidemic.

Statistics say 90% of all elementary students will experience bullying, but our Valley is getting help.