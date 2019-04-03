Stolen Pickup Pursuit Ends in a Fatal Chain-Reaction Crash

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a pickup pursuit crash that left debris scattered for nearly a block on a San Fernando Valley street.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased person was involved in the chase, which began around 9 a.m. after a report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma.

Three people were in serious condition. One person suffered minor injuries. Two of the victims were trapped in vehicles.

Aerial video showed the heavily damaged pickup and a wrecked Honda sedan in the 6800 block of North Balboa Boulevard. A city parks and recreation truck also was damaged in the crash.

Witnesses said the pickup driver was speeding on the street with officers in pursuit when it clipped another car, setting off the chain-reaction collision involving at least five vehicles. The sound of the crash startled witness Samantha Sidman.

“It was deafening,” Sidman said. “It was epic in how loud it was.

“After he got hit, he flipped up in the air and collided with that car that was just thrashed down the road.

The Honda came to a stop outside a Subway restaurant near a utiility pole. Witnesses inside the Subway said they feared the cars would crash through the building.