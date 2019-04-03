Suspect Arrested in Death of 15-Year-Old Girl Whose Body Was Found in Compton

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found on the grounds of a business in Compton, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Samantha Bustos, who lived in an unincorporated area near Gardena, was found about 1:25 a.m. March 25 in the 500 block of Victoria Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide the name or age of the suspect or the circumstances of the arrest.

The victim’s mother, Blanca Bautista, told reporters earlier that her daughter had claimed to be going to a sleepover with her best friend, but went to a party instead.

Samantha was last seen March 22 in Compton, Blanca Bautista said, but according to the sheriff’s department, family members didn’t report her missing until two days later.

Sheriff’s officials said the girl had “sustained traumatic injury” to her upper body. The coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide, but the cause was withheld and the motive was unknown. The body was found face-down in bushes by a passerby.

Authorities released little information about the case, citing concerns that such details could hamper the investigation. Samantha was a sophomore at the Watts campus of New Designs Charter School, where counselors were made available following her death.