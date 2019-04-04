Paraglider Seriously Injured In San Jacinto

A paraglider suffered serious injuries in a tree-lined residential neighborhood in San Jacinto Thursday, prompting a helicopter rescue.

Riverside County fire crews responded to reports of a paraglider down with serious injuries at 200 Soboba Road in San Jacinto just after 10 a.m. A helicopter rescue crew was deployed to the scene to perform a hoist rescue, officials said.

By 11:30 a.m., fire officials said the person had been loaded onto the helicopter and was being flown to a hospital.

A county fire spokesman said he had no information on what had transpired.