San Jose Carjacking Caught on Video; Teen Suspect Arrested

A 72-year-old man was carjacked outside his San Jose home Wednesday morning, and the incident was caught on home security video.

The victim, Hector Estrada, said he had just returned home at about 9:45 a.m. and was unloading groceries when he was approached by two young men, one of whom stole his car during the violent assault. The suspect who stole the car — later identified as a 14-year-old boy — was arrested Wednesday night, according to police.

Estrada actually tried to keep the teen from stealing his car out of the driveway, but the young man punched him in the face and body before getting away.

“I just couldn’t believe what was happening,” Estrada said. “So, he grabbed my keys, and they came apart, and then he got in the car, and I tried to pull him out.”

He said the young man flashed a gun.

Estrada has been vigilant after recent car break-ins in the neighborhood and even installed the security camera a week ago.

“I told him he was on camera, and he said, ‘I don’t care,'” Estrada said.

Estrada said once he started bleeding during the confrontation, he pulled away, and the teen took off in his Nissan Sentra. Estrada suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“He broke my other pair of glasses, and I think it was the frame of the glasses that did all the cutting,” Estrada said.

Roughly 10 minutes after stealing the car, the teen ran a red light and crashed into another car in the area of Story Road and McGinness Avenue, according to police. The driver and a passenger in the car that was hit suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The teen hopped out of the car after the wreck and bolted from the scene, police said. A witness chased down the teen but gave up when the teen pulled out a gun.

Investigators were able to eventually identify the teen suspect and arrest him around 8:30 p.m. at his home, according to police. The teen was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

A neighbor also shared a video of the carjacking taken minutes before the crime. It appears to show two people walking by hiding their faces.