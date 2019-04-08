Three Lower-Level Lanes Will Be Closed Until Mid-August at LAX

Three inner lanes on the arrival level at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed due to underground utility work for the next four months.

The lanes are outside Terminal 3, home Avianca, Copa, Delta Air Lines, Interjet and Virgin Australia. Barriers, road closed signs and fencing were in place early Monday.

Lanes on the loop road will remain open.

The lane closures are part of major underground utility work in connection with the renovation of Terminal 3. The shutdown of the three lower level inner lanes of World Way began Monday and run through mid-August, LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio said.

During that time the curb between Columns 3 C and 3 H will be unavailable for passenger pickup, Pannunzio said.

The shared ride van and taxi zones in that area also will be removed.