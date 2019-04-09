Florida man arrested for murder while walking out of prison

A Florida man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge while walking out of federal prison.

Officials with the New Port Richey Police Department said Randy Petersilge, 51, killed Simon Clark, 41, in 2001. No arrests were made at the time, but police said they had investigated Petersilge as a suspect in the case.

In an unrelated 2015 case, Petersilge was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon and sentenced to 42 months in prison.

As Petersilge was serving his sentence, New Port Richey detectives reopened the 2001 case and on Jan. 11, 2018, a grand jury indicted Petersilge on one count of first-degree murder.

Petersilge was incarcerated in federal prison during the time of his indictment and a detainer was placed on him. Upon Petersilge’s release from federal prison on Friday, he was placed under arrest for first-degree homicide and is currently awaiting transport to the Pasco County Jail.