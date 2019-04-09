Indio Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Finding Missing Teen

Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in finding a 17- year-old boy who went missing without medication he needs for an unspecified condition.

Gabriel Villalva was last seen leaving a group home in the area of Clinton Street and Indio Boulevard around 11 Tuesday morning, police said.

The teen is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, and may have earrings in both ears.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his disappearance was asked to call Indio police at (760) 391-4057 or any area law enforcement agency.