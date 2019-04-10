Police Arrest Man who Allegedly Stole $1.2K Worth of Victoria’s Secret Perfumes and Underwear

A warrant, $1,200 worth of stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise, escape by force, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest landed Los Angeles resident Dajon Marshall in jail Monday night.

A San Bruno police officer came across Marshall around 8 p.m. in a car parked in the J.C. Penney’s parking lot at Tanforan mall on El Camino Real. The officer found that a warrant had been issued for Marshall’s arrest. He also found $1,200 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise in his possession, including perfumes, bras and underwear, police said.

After he was arrested, Marshall kicked the door of a patrol vehicle with both his legs, striking a police officer and causing him to lose his balance, police said. He then tried to escape with his handcuffs on, but officers were able to catch him after a brief struggle, police said.

Marshall was booked into San Mateo County Jail and charged with possession of stolen property, escape by force, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Anyone with any information on this crime or possible related crimes is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.