Relaxation Could Save Your Lungs As Strong Winds Whip Up Dust

Blowing dust whipped up by strong winds led the South Coast Air Quality Management District Wednesday to advise Coachella Valley residents against any strenuous activity — whether it be indoors or out.

“Strong westerly winds across the region today have resulted in very unhealthy air quality” across Riverside and southwestern San Bernardino counties, according to the AQMD.

The strong winds began late Tuesday and are expected to sweep through the region through the afternoon.

“Everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion,” the AQMD advised. “People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should remain indoors.”