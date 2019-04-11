Cathedral City Names the Downtown Amphitheater Park

It’s official. The City Council at last night’s meeting has named the new downtown amphitheater park that is scheduled to open this fall at the corner of Cathedral Canyon Drive and Avenida Lalo Guerrero.

After nearly a year-long process of taking community input and recommendations from the Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission, the council decided to name it as the “Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.”

CS Legacy Construction began fencing off the perimeter of the new downtown amphitheater park in early January and work has steadily continued over the past three months.

The 2.5 acre downtown amphitheater park will feature a permanent outdoor stage, restrooms, concession stand, children’s play area, and walking paths.

With a seating capacity exceeding 2,900 people, this $3.7 million amphitheater park will be an ideal location for our city’s festivals, art shows, food truck events, concerts, local theater productions, and much more.