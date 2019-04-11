Rollover Crash in Palm Desert Slows Traffic

A rollover crash involving two vehicles slowed traffic down on Thursday in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported around 12:17pm at the intersection of San Pablo and Fred Waring.

A female driver, who was inside of the rollover vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second adult female from an additional vehicle was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.