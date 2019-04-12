Explosion at Downtown Palm Springs Restaurant Injures One

One person was injured Friday in an explosion at an under-construction downtown Palm Springs restaurant.

The explosion was reported around 11:15 a.m., NBC Palm Springs first reported. One person suffered minor injuries in the blast at El Patron, 101 S. Palm Canyon Drive, the station reported.

Officials were able to speak with NBC Palm Springs on the severity of the blast, or how it occurred.

Parts of North Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Way were closed to accommodate emergency crews.

The under-construction eatery was expected to open later this month. The restaurant’s Facebook page has been featuring photos of the construction work, along with murals and installations of appliances and lighting.