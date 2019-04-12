Faking a smile at work may lead to heavier drinking, study says

A new study shows that people who find themselves forcing a smile at work are more likely to drink heavily after hours.

Researchers at Penn State University and the University of Buffalo studied the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work with the public, including food service workers, nurses and teachers.

According to researchers, the more employees had to fake a smile or exaggerate happy emotions, or do the opposite, by suppressing negative reactions such as eye rolls, the less likely they were able to control their alcohol intake once they punched out.

“Faking and suppressing emotions with customers was related to drinking beyond the stress of the job or feeling negatively,” Alicia Grandey, professor of psychology at Penn State, told Penn State News.

“It wasn’t just feeling badly that makes them reach for a drink,” she said. “Instead, the more they have to control negative emotions at work, the less they are able to control their alcohol intake after work.

“Smiling as part of your job sounds like a really positive thing, but doing it all day can be draining,” Grandey said.

The researchers’ conclusion? Employers, take it easy on your employees.

“Employers may want to consider allowing employees to have a little more autonomy at work, like they have some kind of choice on the job,” Grandey said.