Barbara Keller, Local Philanthropist and Businesswoman, Has Died

Barbara Keller, beloved valley philanthropist and founder of Lulu and Acqua California Bistros in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, has passed away.

Barbara’s long history of service to the community includes serving as chairperson of the board of directors at Desert AIDS Project and co-chair of many Steve Chase Galas; vice-chair of the board of trustees at the Palm Springs Art Museum, trustee of the McCallum Theater and Jewish Family Service and a supporter of countless other charities.

Barbara’s most treasured role was beloved matriarch to her family – as a blessed life partner to her husband, Jerry, and “Nana” to her children and grandchildren. And, as devoted daughter to Rose Cohn (1912-2011) and Marvin “Papa” Cohn, who recently passed away at the age of 106 in March of this

year. Equally important were her many dearest friendships.

Services will be held:

Thursday, April 18th, 10:00 a.m.

Temple Isaiah

332 W Alejo Road

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760.325.2281