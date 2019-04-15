Gunfire Reported Outside Rapper’s Coachella After-Party

Shots were fired Monday outside a Thermal equestrian center where Compton-born rapper YG was believed to be attending an after-party following his performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, but no injuries were reported.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 85500 block of Airport Boulevard in Thermal, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s department. Evidence of a shooting was recovered at the scene, but deputies were unable to locate a suspect, officials said.

TMZ reported that the shooting scene was an equestrian center where YG was set to hold a Coachella after-party. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation was continuing, and they could not confirm whether YG was present when the shooting occurred.

YG’s Coachella performance was dedicated to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot March 31 outside The Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles.