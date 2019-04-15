Local Man Camps 30 Hours for First Krispy Kreme Doughnut

A lunch box, a chair and a Rubix cube are keeping a local man company while he waits more than 30 hours to be the first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts customer in the desert.

Bud Nccorchuk is a retired firefighter who now lives in Palm Desert with his wife, it was she who dared him to camp out for the stores grand opening.

“My wife was one that challenged me to do this actual thing, but I was very excited to know they’re here,” Nccorchuk said. “Krispy Kreme came to our neighborhood North of Seattle and it was fabulous the fund-raisers and all of the different things they do for the community is wonderful.”

It was about 15 years ago when he discovered Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and he has been in love ever since.

The employees at the new store know the affection surrounding their doughnuts. The shop’s general manager, Tanie Underwood, said it will be all hands on deck for the next few days.

Underwood said, “Our machine will be running non-stop, until late this evening until all day tomorrow so we will have a lot of donuts coming out.”

The first 100 customers during the opening day will get a free dozen box of doughnuts each month for a whole year, although Nccorchuk plans on sharing some of the freebies.

He said, “I plan on taking the first box of donuts to the local firehouse which is the one located at Portola and Country Club it’s Riverside County’s most busy station.”

It is likely Nccorchuk will not be waiting alone for long, he said he looks forward to having this experience in common with other locals.

Nccorchuk said, “I’ve seen other people do it and I thought well I am retired, I got a lot going on, but at the same time I think it would be a fun thing to do.”

The grand opening of Rancho Mirage’s Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is April 16, the store opens at 5:30 in the morning.