64-Year-Old Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision

A 64-year-old man was identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision just outside Desert Hot Springs that left three others injured, officials said Wednesday.

Douglas Binninger of Desert Hot Springs was killed Monday in a two- vehicle collision reported around 2:20 p.m. near Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three other people were hospitalized, with one in serious condition and the others with minor injuries.

The collision prompted the closure of Mountain View Road from Dillon Road to Clubhouse Drive for several hours.