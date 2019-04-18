Border Patrol Agents Seize more than $1M in Narcotics at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling fentanyl and methamphetamine valued at more than $1 million on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m., when 24-year-old Mexican man who had valid Border Crossing Card approached the checkpoint driving a grey Nissan Versa.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination of his documents and vehicle.

At secondary inspection, agents investigated further and discovered 33 packages concealed in an aftermarket floorboard located in the front passenger and rear passenger area. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

There were eight packages wrapped in cellophane containing fentanyl, weighing 18.33 pounds with an estimated street value of $997,680. The remaining 25 packages were wrapped in black tape and contained methamphetamine, totaling 30.27 pounds with an estimated street value of $69,261.

The combined street value of all the narcotics seized was $1,066,941.

“Stopping this narcotics trafficking event represents a significant seizure and undoubtedly softened the blow to our communities that the opioid crisis is causing,” said David S. Kim, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent. “Our agents deserve all the credit for the hard work and dedication they display everyday to keep our communities safe.”

The subject, narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.