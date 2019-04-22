Man Accused of Sex Acts With 15-Year-Old He Met Via Grindr

California police say a teenage victim of sexual assault was lured through a dating app.

Santa Ana police arrested 59-year-old Michael Komoto April 18 on a charge of engaging in sex acts with a minor.

Police say Komoto told a 15-year-old boy he was 39 years old during communication on the Grindr app and promised a shopping spree in exchange for “making out.”

Police say Komoto picked up the boy April 14 and sexually assaulted him at a storefront that doubles as Komoto’s business and home in the city about 33 miles south of Los Angeles.

Authorities say the pair then went to a shopping center, where the boy became scared and called a friend to pick him up before going to police.

Komoto’s bail was set at $100,000.

Police were searching for more possible victims and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julio Gallardo at 714-245-8378, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.