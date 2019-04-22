Measles Outbreak Investigated by Los Angeles County Public Health

A number of reports of measles are being investigated after five confirmed measles cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County this year, officials said.

The investigation comes amid widespread outbreaks in the United States and internationally, according to the The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The health department urges residents who have not been fully immunized against measles to contact their health care provider and get immunized. The cases are unrelated to the four nonresident cases that traveled through Los Angeles County earlier this year.

The majority of the cases were unvaccinated, officials said.

“We will likely see additional measles cases in Los Angeles County, so it is important if you or someone you know has the symptoms of measles or has been exposed to measles to contact your health care provider by phone right away before seeking treatment,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the head LA County Health Officer. “The best way to protect yourself and to prevent the spread of measles is to get the measles immunization, with two doses of measles immunization being about 97% effective at preventing measles.”

The number of U.S. measles cases are approaching levels not seen in 25 years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Monday with New York state continuing to drive up the numbers.

Health officials say 71 more cases were reported last week, with 68 of them from New York. That brings this year’s total to 626. That is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported for the whole year. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994. Twenty-two states have reported cases, but the vast majority have been in New York — mainly in New York City and in nearby Rockland County. Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The following locations have been currently identified as potential measles exposures: