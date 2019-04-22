Quake Sways Buildings in Mexico City; Some Evacuations

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southern Mexico caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital Monday, prompting hundreds of office workers to briefly evacuate along a central avenue.

There were no initial reports of damage or injury. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was in southern Mexico near the border between Oaxaca and Guerrero states, more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) from the capital.

It struck at a depth of about 11 miles (18 kilometers). Mexico City is built on a former lakebed, meaning earthquakes even far away are often felt strongly in the capital.

City authorities said Monday’s quake was not severe enough to merit activation of emergency loudspeakers and cellphone alerts.