Police K-9 stuck with over 200 porcupine quills after tracking wanted man

A K-9 police dog got stuck with over 200 quills from a porcupine while tracking a wanted man Saturday night near Coos Bay, Ore., sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect – 29-year-old Devin J. Wilson of Coos Bay – remains at large, said a Coos County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Wilson as he has committed new crimes and still has outstanding warrants,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The drama unfolded just after 6 p.m. when a deputy spotted Wilson in the Barview Area. The deputy recognzied Wilson as someone with “several felony warrants.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson ran from the deputy on foot, and K-9 dog Odin responded to the scene to track and apprehend the suspect.

That’s when the porcupine got in the way.

“During a very long active track, Odin encountered a porcupine in the path and was struck with over 200 quills. Several of the quills went inside Odin’s mouth and two near his left eye,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The track was immediately suspended and Odin was rushe d to the veterinarian at Hansen-Meekins Animal Hospital, where he was sedated and treated for over two hours, officials said.

The injuries came just hours after Odin took part in a “meet the public” event at a local Easter egg hunt.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to offer thanks to the staff at Hansen-Meekins for their dedication and professional care, as well as to the public for the outpouring of support for K9 Odin,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Odin is doing very well, and is recovering at home,” said Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio. “He will have a follow-up check in one week to ensure there are no issues with his left eye, which was barely missed by some quills, but appears OK at this time.”