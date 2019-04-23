Second Sister Dies After Big Rig Driver Strikes Girls Walking to School in South LA

A girl who was struck by a big rig in South Los Angeles in a crash that took the life of her sister has died, the family and law enforcement said Monday.

“It’s with deep regret and a heavy heart to announce that Amy Lorenzo died earlier today. Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers,” said 27-year veteran LAPD Officer Moses Castillo via Twitter.

Twelve-year-old Amy Lorenzo died Monday, weeks after a big rig crashed into her and her sister, 14-year-old Marlene, who died in the April 4 crash.

The girls were walking to school around 8 a.m. when they crossed the street near 37th Street and Broadway. A big rig driver, who was initially believed to be looking down at the time or distracted in some way, crashed into the girls. It wasn’t until another driver flagged him down that he realized he had struck the girls and was dragging them.

“The family is obviously devastated by the sudden loss of both daughters. We are asking for your help to raise money for the burial expenses for Amy. Any amount you can contribute would be greatly appreciated,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and was not arrested, despite the distracted driving claims by a witness.

The GoFundMe raised nearly $29,000 Monday.

