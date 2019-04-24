500+ Opportunities Available at Indio Job Fair

Due to the economic crises of job vacancies, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) and JobsNow.org are joining forces by leading an intentional investment in people, business and community

through Thursday’s Job Fair.

Whether searching for work, better opportunities or a career change, job seekers in the Coachella Valley area will have a chance to speak with employers hiring for 500+ open positions. The event is Thursday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will be held at CVRM.

CVRM will open its doors for every job seeker. Military veterans, unemployed or currently employed individuals searching for new opportunities will have a chance to meet face to face with companies who are currently hiring.

These free events are open to every person, regardless of ability, education or field of interest, income level or other barriers. The employers are in desperate need to fill jobs from a variety of

industries, skill level and pay.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resume. Some employers will be conducting interviews on-the-spot and are ready to hire. Job seekers can register for this free event in advance at JobsNow.org. Last month’s event resulted in multiple hires and 116 scheduled interviews that day!