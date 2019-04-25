Budweiser Clydesdales Take Annual Trot Down El Paseo On The Way To Stagecoach

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, along with their friendly beer-wagon Dalmatian, are set to make their annual trot down El Paseo Thursday ahead of this weekend’s 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.

Eight regal draft horses will be protected by their `coach dog’ as they pull a Budweiser beer wagon down El Paseo and make deliveries to restaurants starting at 1 p.m., event spokeswoman Chris Clemens said. Before the trot, attendees can see the horses hitched on the road parallel to Highway 74 just behind the Daily Grill starting at 11:45 a.m.

Originally, the beer wagon was scheduled for Wednesday, but two horses fell ill, resulting in the Thursday trot.

The event is free and open to the public.

The horses will be one of the many attractions at the 2019 country music festival headlined by Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

Amenities like Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace, which debuted at last year’s festival, will return in 2019, as well as old favorites like the Honkytonk Dance Hall and the Half-Pint Hootenanny.