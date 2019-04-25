Quarter-mile Stretch Of Racquet Club Drive Closed From Vehicle Fire

A vehicle fire was doused without any injuries Thursday afternoon, leaving a quarter-mile stretch of Racquet Club Drive closed as fire crews investigated the scene.

About 1:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported to Palm Springs police on East Racquet Club Drive in between North Indian Canyon Drive and North Palm Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Mike Casavan.

The fire was completely contained within the hour by fire crews, with no injuries reported.

No other vehicles were scorched in the blaze.

The quarter-mile stretch of East Racquet Club Drive, where the vehicle caught fire, was still shut down in mid-afternoon, with no imminent time span for reopening, according to Casavan.