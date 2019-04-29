Chabad of Rancho Mirage Stands with Poway

The desert’s Jewish community stands strong with the people affected by the shooting inside a synagogue at a San Diego suburb.

The Chabad of Rancho Mirage has close ties to the Chabad of Poway, the scene of Saturday’s shooting. Rabbi Shimon Posner leads the house of worship in Rancho Mirage, he said the Chabad community is very close and the news of the terror spread like wildfire.

Rabbi Posner said, “These things have happened throughout the world and these things have happened throughout history, but when it happens so close to you, people you know, it’s tough.”

Rabbi Posner is close friends with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, Goldstein came to face with the shooting inside the Poway Synagogue’s lobby and lost a finger from the shooting.

Rabbi Posner said, “A dear friend murdered in front of him just minutes before and to be able to get up there and say we will be strong we will grow, we will not coward because of this, that is leadership.”

The shooting in Poway is the second anti-semitic attack in six months. A shooter in Pittsburgh killed 11 Jewish people last fall inside the Tree of Life synagogue.

Posner will travel to Poway to attend the funeral service for Lori Kaye, he said the Chabad of Rancho Mirage will also honor her life.

He said, “A woman like Lori, everything that we’ve heard of her, she’s an embodiment of everything that Mikveh stands for and we want it to be tied to her memory.”

Posner said he will thank Rabbi Goldstein as soon as he sees him for saving as many lives as he could and for continuing to pull his community together despite the latest hate crime.