Hiker Rescue Underway in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Firefighters, with assistance from Morongo Fire Department, responded to a report of a hiker with a lower extremity injury on a trial near Santa Cruz Road and Casa Grande Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Firefighters have located the hiking trail access point, located the patient and are hiking in to retrieve the patient. Resources will be committed for approximately one to two hours.

Updates will be posted as information becomes available.