Man, Blind Dog Complete 1,100-Mile Hike Across Florida

A Florida man and his blind dog have completed a 1,100 mile hike across the Sunshine State.

Kyle Rohrig is an avid hiker and his Shiba Inu named Katana usually accompanies him. She’s easily logged 30 miles a day on their past trails, but when the Japanese hunting dog lost both eyes to Glaucoma two months before the trek, he worried how she would fare on the trail.

Along with a friend, they headed north on the trail from Big Cypress near Miami in January and finished April 1 at Fort Pickens near Pensacola.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Rohrig hoisted the 21-pound Katana onto his backpack when they approached deep swampy areas and treacherous spots. He estimates he carried her for more than 800 miles.

