Quarter-Acre Brushfire In Mecca Quickly Doused

Crews made quick work Tuesday of a quarter-acre brush fire in Mecca.

Firefighters were sent around 2:40 p.m. to the 64000 block of Lincoln Street and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Four other brush fires have been reported in Mecca since March 15, the largest of which burned for six days and blackened 564 acres.

Capt. Fernando Herrera said the eastern part of the Coachella Valley normally experiences brush fires before other parts of the desert due to higher temperatures. Additionally, Herrera noted that transient populations live in the brush areas and trees, and sometimes light illegal fires that get out of control.